Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 3-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n The reporting party arrived for her shift at a business on North Pine Street. A male subject parked next to her, rolled down his window and showed her an explicit video.
n An injured deer reportedly was on the side of the roadway on state Route 821, milepost 7.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East University Way and North Alder Street.
n Two tires reportedly were stolen from a 2006 Acura parked on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
n An assault was reported on South Water Street.
n A customer reportedly attempted to pay at a business with a fake $100 bill. The customer appeared to not realize it was fake.
n A catalytic converter reportedly was removed from a 2007 Toyota Prius over the past three days on North Alder Street.
n A man reportedly was walking on the sidewalk with his pants down, exposing himself on North Alder Street and East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
n Items, including medications, reportedly were stolen out of a vehicle parked on South Pearl Street.
n A male reportedly was observed taking a package from an entry way on North Main Street.
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 3-4(Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for three counts failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $300.