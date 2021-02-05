Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. Feb. 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A yellow Lab reportedly was loose on North Oakes Avenue and West First Street in Cle Elum.
A male subject reportedly walked by and tried opening the passenger door as the reporting party was back out of a parking spot on South Water Street. The male than stared at the license plate and walked away without saying anything.
There was a report of a power cord going from one church to another on East Sixth Avenue and North Ruby Street.
A burglary was reported on East Third Avenue.
A dead skunk was reported in the roadway on North Brick Road and Game Farm Road.
The northbound lane of Huntzinger Road reportedly was blocked with tumbleweeds.
Two stray dogs reportedly were going in and out of traffic on North Railroad Avenue and West Fifth Avenue.
A mid-size white dog reportedly was roaming around the entrance to Rotary Park.
The reporting party believed a dog in a blue Jetta was in distress because it was barking and it was cold outside.
The traffic light reportedly was cycling very slowly on North Wildcat Way and East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
Mail was reported stolen on First Street in Cle Elum.
A vehicle reportedly hit a pole in a park on West Cascade Court.
The reporting party, who turkey hunts in the area of Indian Creek near Cle Elum, reported he saw on Google maps what he believed to be a marijuana grow site.
A pitbull reportedly pit the reporting party’s hand on West Creeksedge Way.
A package reportedly was stolen from a porch on Chestnut Street a month ago.
Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A smoke investigation was reported on West Annie Place.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 4-5 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 34-year-old Covington man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for probation violation/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $15,100.
A 43-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.
A 27-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for misdemeanor/violation of protection order. Bail $1,000.