Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A Galaxy S21 cell phone was reported stolen on South Water Street.
A hit and run was reported on Mountain View Avenue.
Mail theft was reported on Elk Springs Road.
A male passenger in a silver Chevy passenger car reportedly point a gun at the reporting party while driving on Interstate 82 westbound, milepost 9, possibly because the reporting party was not driving fast enough.
Mail theft was reported on East Remington Drive.
An employee on South Canyon Road reportedly stole $1,558.28 over a two-month period. The reporting party has video footage and receipts.
The cable lock to a bicycle reportedly was cut on East University Way.
A 12-pack of seltzer beer was reported stolen on North Ruby Street.
A transient male reportedly opened the metal side of a garbage can, pulled out the inside can and was going through city garbage on East Third Avenue and North Pearl Street.
A burglary was reported on Lincoln Street. The reporting party believes a pry bar was used to open the back door.
Fire
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 8-9 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 37-year-old Covington man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $7,600.
A 24-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree theft. No bail.
A 26-year-old Naches man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for unlawful possession of a firearm, and carrying/exhibiting/drawing a dangerous weapon. No bail.