Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A non-injury collision was reported on Vantage Highway.
n Two transients, a man and a woman, reportedly were going through mailboxes on Second Avenue.
n The theft of $1,000 worth of merchandise, most of which had been recovered, was reported on South Water Street.
n A 2014 Ford Fusion hybrid was reported stolen on Pennsylvania Avenue.
n A theft was reported on East Capitol Avenue.
n A baby reportedly was left in a blue minivan on state Route 97. The windows were iced over.
n Metal theft was reported on North Yakima Avenue.
n A phone reportedly was stolen from an apartment on North Alder Street. The door had been left unlocked.
n A St. Bernard and a small black dog reportedly were at large on East Third Avenue.
n The reporting party and two friends reportedly were being chased by a man with a knife and a dog on North Poplar Street near the Ellensburg Rodeo arena.
n A West Cascade Court resident reported there were witches doing stuff to his house.
n A non-injury collision was reported on Canyon Road.
n A man reportedly was sleeping with a pink blanket next to the window and door of a laundry facility on East 18th Avenue.
n A man on state Route 903 in Ronald reported he could see 100 small dots going in a line entering the atmosphere. He was concerned it might be broken up space junk.
n A mattress and box spring reportedly were left on the shoulder of the roadway on Reecer Creek.
n A baby carrier was reported on the front porch of a residence on North Cora Street. The reporting party was concerned there might be a baby in it.
n A fence reportedly was hit on Fourth Avenue.
n The reporting party was bit on his left hip by a pitbull while walking his dog on Pebble Beach Drive.
n The reporting party purchased silver dollar a few years ago and now believes they are fake on Tacoma Avenue.
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 8-9 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 66-year-old Wapato man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/second-degree theft. Bail $5,000.
n A 31-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for second-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree perjury. No bail.
n A 45-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.