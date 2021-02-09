Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A non-injury collision was reported on Vantage Highway.

n Two transients, a man and a woman, reportedly were going through mailboxes on Second Avenue.

n The theft of $1,000 worth of merchandise, most of which had been recovered, was reported on South Water Street.

n A 2014 Ford Fusion hybrid was reported stolen on Pennsylvania Avenue.

n A theft was reported on East Capitol Avenue.

n A baby reportedly was left in a blue minivan on state Route 97. The windows were iced over.

n Metal theft was reported on North Yakima Avenue.

n A phone reportedly was stolen from an apartment on North Alder Street. The door had been left unlocked.

n A St. Bernard and a small black dog reportedly were at large on East Third Avenue.

n The reporting party and two friends reportedly were being chased by a man with a knife and a dog on North Poplar Street near the Ellensburg Rodeo arena.

n A West Cascade Court resident reported there were witches doing stuff to his house.

n A non-injury collision was reported on Canyon Road.

n A man reportedly was sleeping with a pink blanket next to the window and door of a laundry facility on East 18th Avenue.

n A man on state Route 903 in Ronald reported he could see 100 small dots going in a line entering the atmosphere. He was concerned it might be broken up space junk.

n A mattress and box spring reportedly were left on the shoulder of the roadway on Reecer Creek.

n A baby carrier was reported on the front porch of a residence on North Cora Street. The reporting party was concerned there might be a baby in it.

n A fence reportedly was hit on Fourth Avenue.

n The reporting party was bit on his left hip by a pitbull while walking his dog on Pebble Beach Drive.

n The reporting party purchased silver dollar a few years ago and now believes they are fake on Tacoma Avenue.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 8-9 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 66-year-old Wapato man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/second-degree theft. Bail $5,000.

n A 31-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for second-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree perjury. No bail.

n A 45-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

