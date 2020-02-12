Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • Two grinders and a Dewalk impact driver reportedly were stolen from job site on Hidden Valley Road.
  • A non-injury collision involving a PT Cruiser and a sedan was reported on South Canyon Road.
  • There was a report of a man who smelled like marijuana in a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
  • The smell of marijuana and found pipes were reported in the area of a bike rack on East 11th Avenue.
  • A big boulder reportedly was thrown through a window on 12th Avenue.
  • Subjects left an elevator smelling like marijuana on North Alder Street.
  • There was report of false advertising of gas prices on Dolarway Road. The reporting party said the sign said once price and the gas pump another.
  • A Smithson Road resident reported burglars inside his residence.
  • A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road.
  • A traffic light reportedly was not cycling through on South Canyon Road.
  • A reporting said they had camera footage of two truck drivers working together to steal two camo backpacks and tactical flashlights worth more than $150 on state Route 97.
  • An assault was reported on Canyon Road.
  • A man reportedly was kicked on a Greyhound bus on state Route 97.
  • A bike reportedly was stolen from in front of an apartment on North Alder Street.
  • A woman walked out without paying for sunglasses on South Canyon Road.
  • A non-injury collision was reported on East Third Avenue.
  • An assault was reported on East Berry Road.
  • A semi reportedly struck a guard rail on Berry Road and Tjossem Road.

Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • Foil reportedly fell on an electrical outlet and sparked on East 15th Avenue.

Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 11-12 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

  • A 28-year-old Spokane man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear for making a false/misleading statement to a public servant. Bail $10,000.
  • A 26-year-old Seattle man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $5,000.
  • A 50-year-old Kenmore man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for third-degree theft. Bail $15,000.
  • A 33-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $50,000.
  • A 20-year-old Lynnwood woman was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for probation violation/third-degree driving with a suspended license. No bail.
  • A 21-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for minor in possession, failure to appear for hit and run and failure to appear for operating a vehicle without valid identification. Bail $30,000.
  • A 26-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for first-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Bail $2,000.
  • A 27-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to comply/pay or appear. Bail $8,640.94.
  • A 31-year-old Tacoma woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to comply/pay or appear. Bail $1,658.38.
  • A 37-year-old Kent man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $350.
  • A 36-year-old Snoqualmie man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.

