Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 24-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n An assault was reported on Wilson Creek Road.
n A person reportedly was loitering in a store on Dolarway Road asking people for money.
n Two juvenile males reportedly stole a 30-pack of beer and single beers at a store on North Ruby Street. The second juvenile first attempted to first steal cough medicine but he tried to go out the wrong doors so he left the cough medicine and purchased vegetables.
n A chainsaw reportedly was taken from the back of a pickup last Thursday.
n An East Helena Avenue resident reported that he ex-roommate took her cat and won’t tell her where it is.
n A red Mustang was reported stolen on South First Street.
n There was a report that a trailer was parked in the alley between Anderson and Sampson streets for the past week. The reporting party said barking dogs can be heard in the trailer but no one has been seen going in or out of the trailer. The concern was for the dogs.
n An altercation between a man and a woman was reported on South Opportunity Street.
n A person reportedly was trying to use counterfeit currency on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n There was a report that the reporting party’s ex-girlfriend broke into the residence by climbing through a window, stole items, tore down the blinds, smashed plants and punched through the bedroom door on Madison Street in Cle Elum.
n A vehicle reportedly was sideswiped by another vehicle on East University Way.
n A fence reportedly was spray painted on West 11th Avenue.
n A brown Lab reportedly was loose on No. 81 Road near Vantage Highway.
n A tractor trailer reportedly was rear-ended twice by a pickup on state Route 97.
n A tree reportedly fell and downed power lines on Pine Street.
n A large boulder was reported in the road on Vantage Highway, mile post 22.
n No fire calls were reported in this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 24-25 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 23-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for possession/delivery methamphetamine. Bail $5,000.
n A 32-year-old Lauderhill, Florida man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for hit and run/reckless driving. Bail $2,000.
n A 46-year-old Richland man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.