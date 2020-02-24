Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 22-24 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A woman reportedly was spotted on a security camera behind a business near the trash bins and air conditioning unit on Main Street.
n A cooler reportedly was stolen two nights ago from an apartment complex on North Walnut Street.
n Two dogs, a pitbull and a Chihuahua were reported missing on Whispering Pines Drive near Cle Elum.
n Debris from a collision was reported on Umptanum Road.
n A vehicle prowl was reported on Umptanum Road.
n There was a report that residents on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard stated that they would be smoking three grams of marijuana.
n A stray pitbull puppy was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 116.
n A fence in an alleyway on East Ninth Avenue reportedly was spray painted.
n A woman wearing a black trench coat and blue sandals reportedly walked onto a porch, took packages and checked the mailbox on East Sixth Avenue.
n There was a report of a loud boom and then the power going out on East Manitoba Avenue.
n There was a report of the ground shaking, a loud boom and then the lights going out on South Pearl Street.
n A Toyota Tundra reportedly was stolen from a boat launch on North Fork Teanaway River.
n Subjects reportedly were throwing bottles full of vomit at the reporting party on East Helena Avenue.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East Helena Avenue.
n A male husky dog reportedly was at large on North Thorp Highway.
n A dead deer was reported by the small bridge on West Umptanum Road.
n The light at North Walnut Street and East University Way reportedly was not cycling properly.
n The side window of a Toyota reportedly was broken and a bag/purse/wallet were stolen out of the vehicle on Umptanum Road.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Ranger Station Road and West Second Street in Cle Elum.
n Kitchen utensils reportedly were stolen from a community kitchen on East University Way.
n A fire hydrant or main water line reportedly was leaking on North Brick Road and East Skyline Drive.
n A two-vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 54.
n A non-injury collision was reported on Cleman Road.
n Graffiti was reported on a building on East University Way.
n Headlight reportedly were observed on the John Wayne Trail near North Mason Street.
n A vehicle fire was reported on West Cascade Court.
n An outside fire was reported on No. 6 Road and Vantage Highway.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 22-24 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 48-year-old Spokane man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for not having a valid operator’s license. Bail $15,000.
n A 22-year-old Snohomish woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for second-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $15,000.
n A 31-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for attempting to elude and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $5,000.
n A 21-year-old Royal City man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $15,000.
n A 19-year-old Winlock man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving and consuming alcohol under the age of 21. Bail $500.
n A 54-year-old Puyallup man was arrested by State Patrol officers for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $15,000.
n A 61-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for two counts of third-degree rape, failure to appear for three counts of indecent liberties and failure to appear for fourth-degree assault. Bail $50,000.
n A 26-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to comply with a no-contact protection order violation and failure to comply with third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $30,000.
n A 37-year-old Snohomish woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $1,000.