Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A speed limit sign reportedly was down on East Capitol Avenue.

n Two chickens were reported at the Umptanum boat launch. They are usually by the dumpster.

n An assault was reported on North Ruby Street.

n Someone reportedly was messing with machines and trying to break into them on North Alder Street.

n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

n A hit and run was reported on Main Street.

n Packages reportedly were stolen off a porch on North Walnut Street.

n Graffiti was reported on a building on North Chestnut Street.

n A dog reportedly had been barking every five minutes throughout the day on East White Birch Avenue.

n There was a report of a person possibly trying to steal a bike on South Chestnut Street.

n Items reportedly were stolen from a trunk of a vehicle on East Manitoba Avenue.

n A large amount of graffiti was reported in the restrooms on East Seventh Avenue.

n There was a report of an ongoing problem with a St. Bernard dog attacking pedestrians, dogs and chickens on Talmadge Road near Cle Elum.

n Subjects reportedly were outside a residence pounding on the doors and windows on East Cherry Lane.

n A North Brook Lane resident reportedly was sleeping and hear a man’s voice. The reporting party did not think anyone was inside but was scared.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Six subjects reportedly were gathered around a small campfire in a parking lot on North Pearl Street.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 10-11 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 31-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers on a warrant for four counts of voyeurism, a warrant for four counts of indecent liberties and a warrant for depiction of minor sex exploitation. Bail $250,000.

n A 27-year-old White Swan woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

