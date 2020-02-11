Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A speed limit sign reportedly was down on East Capitol Avenue.
n Two chickens were reported at the Umptanum boat launch. They are usually by the dumpster.
n An assault was reported on North Ruby Street.
n Someone reportedly was messing with machines and trying to break into them on North Alder Street.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
n A hit and run was reported on Main Street.
n Packages reportedly were stolen off a porch on North Walnut Street.
n Graffiti was reported on a building on North Chestnut Street.
n A dog reportedly had been barking every five minutes throughout the day on East White Birch Avenue.
n There was a report of a person possibly trying to steal a bike on South Chestnut Street.
n Items reportedly were stolen from a trunk of a vehicle on East Manitoba Avenue.
n A large amount of graffiti was reported in the restrooms on East Seventh Avenue.
n There was a report of an ongoing problem with a St. Bernard dog attacking pedestrians, dogs and chickens on Talmadge Road near Cle Elum.
n Subjects reportedly were outside a residence pounding on the doors and windows on East Cherry Lane.
n A North Brook Lane resident reportedly was sleeping and hear a man’s voice. The reporting party did not think anyone was inside but was scared.
Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Six subjects reportedly were gathered around a small campfire in a parking lot on North Pearl Street.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 10-11 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 31-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers on a warrant for four counts of voyeurism, a warrant for four counts of indecent liberties and a warrant for depiction of minor sex exploitation. Bail $250,000.
n A 27-year-old White Swan woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.