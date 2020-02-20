Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A person reportedly was bit by a dog that was off leash on West Fifth Avenue.
- A forced-entry burglary reportedly occurred within the past month at a residence on Poplar Drive in Ronald.
- A person reported that the Nest Heat System in their part-residence on Twin Lakes Road near Cle Elum kicked on. The system can only be triggered by movement. There were no animal in the residence and no one should be there. The reporting party lives in Seattle.
- A black and white cat reportedly was hit by a car on North Parklane Avenue. The cat was injured but not killed.
- A small black terrier-type dog with a jacket was left by a women driving an older maroon sedan who had been pulled over by an undercover State Patrol vehicle on East Fourth Avenue.
- A generator trailer reportedly had been broken into at sometime since December on state Route 97.
- There was a report of an ongoing problem with transients loitering and camping near a residence on East University Way,
- A blue heeler-type dog reportedly was running northbound on the sidewalk on Main Street and Manitoba Avenue.
- About 20 high school-aged juveniles reportedly were chasing a subject and yelling at each other on North Wildcat Way.
- There was a report of an ongoing problem with dogs running loose on Madison Street in Cle Elum. Over the past several days the dogs have killed three pet rabbits.
- A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Yellowstone Street.
- An older man with a receding hairline and walking with a limp was looking around vehicles and messing with his pants on East 11th Avenue.
Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- No fire calls were reported in this time period.
Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 19-20 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
- A 34-year-old Wapato man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for first-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree trafficking of stolen property. No bail.
- A 34-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
- A 50-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for domestic violence protection order violation, failure to appear for harassment, failure to appear for third-degree possession of stolen property and failure to appear for fourth-degree assault. Bail $40,000.
- An 18-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for possession of controlled substances. No bail.