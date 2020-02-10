Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 8-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A border collie reportedly was at large on North Main Street.
- Road was reported over the roadway on Elk Meadows Road.
- A woman reportedly was walking along South Cle Elum Way opening mailboxes as she walked.
- Two computers reportedly were missing from an inventory on North Wildcat Way. The computers were last seen a few years ago.
- A hit and run was reported on East University Way.
- A pitbull reportedly bit a person in the face in Cle Elum.
- A man reportedly was digging a hole behind a dumpster on North Main Street and dumping the dirt next to the reporting party’s loading dock.
- There was a report that a white flatbed truck was driving on East University Way and North Alder street with a German shepherd standing on a hay bale on the flatbed. The dog was not secured and appeared scared.
- There was a report of a person letting a dog run loose in the old baseball field on West Fifth Avenue.
- A neighbor’s dog reportedly killed rabbits locked inside a cage on Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum.
- A chocolate Lab reportedly was running in and out of traffic on Kittitas Highway.
- A vehicle’s windows reportedly were broken on West 15th Avenue.
- A group of dogs reportedly were off leash at Rotary Park.
- A vehicle prowl was reported on West 15th Avenue.
- There was a report that subjects had their chocolate Lab off leash at Rotary Park. The Lab ran across the parking lot and attacked the reporting party’s dog. The reporting party kick the Lab and the Lab’s owner yelled at the reporting party.
- A group for four to six people reportedly were playing soccer in a field off of North Alder Street and East 18th Avenue. The field is not open for use at this time and there is a lock on the gate.
- Flooding was reported on Whispering Pines Drive.
- A bed and money were reported missing on East Helena Avenue.
- There was a report of a roommate running around the house screaming the song, “I’ve Got Murder on my Mind,” on East Helena Avenue.
- A hit and run was reported on North Walnut Street.
- A 2000 Mercedes Benz reportedly was damaged when it struck a pothole on Durr Road.
- A man reported he was unable to get away from a hobo on North Alder Street.
- A yard reportedly was flooded on West Nevada Avenue in Roslyn.
- A vehicle’s tires reportedly were slashed on North Pine Street.
- The tires on the passenger side of a vehicle reportedly were cut on East White Birch Avenue.
- Vehicles reportedly were getting stuck in the snow on Yellowstone Road.
- There was a report of abandoned roosters on state Route 821.
- An assault was reported on Red Bridge Road near Cle Elum.
- Eight cows were reported on property where they did not belong on Game Farm Road.
- A vehicle was reported in a ditch off of Taneum Creek.
- There was a report of several people vomiting at a party on North Clearview Drive.
- A man wearing a flannel shirt and jeans reportedly was staggering in the middle of the street on North Delphine Drive.
- A college-aged man in a black shirt and blue jeans reportedly was stumbling in and out of the roadway on Reecer Creek Road and West Bender. He appeared unable to stand up straight.
- There was a report of a man on foot being chased by someone in a Ford Focus on Third Avenue and Main Street.
- A woman reportedly was attempting to hold a man up against a wall on West Second Avenue and North Water Street. There may have been some sort of altercation.
- A Jeep Cherokee reportedly struck a guardrail on Teanaway Road, mile post 1.
- A dog reportedly was left in a Volvo on East Hyak Drive.
- A woman reportedly took a jacket from a lobby during church service on East Mountain View Avenue.
- A diesel fuel spill was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
- A wallet and phone reportedly were stolen from a cart on South Water Street.
- There was a report that a dog was making noises as if it were in pain on West Courtney Court.
- A North First Street resident in Roslyn reported a man had a dog sled in the resident’s front yard, was staring at the resident and drawing something on the ground.
Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 8-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- There was a report of black smoke from a burn in a field off of Caribou Road.
- An outside fire was reported on Indian Lake Drive.
- Fire was reported on the back side of a property off of North Thorp Highway.
- A telephone pole reportedly was sparking and there were visible flames on Manastash Road.
Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 8-10 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
- A 59-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for harassment. Bail $50,000.
- A 27-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for first-degree criminal trespass. Bail $500.
- A 28-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for second-degree criminal trespass. Bail $500.
- A 27-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for third-degree driving with a suspended license and obstructing a public servant. Bail $1,500.
- A 18-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault. No bail.