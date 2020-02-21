Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 20-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Two dead dogs were reported on the side of the road on Lower Green Canyon Road.
Two juveniles reportedly spray painted the underpass at Fairview and Denmark.
Five big holders, three feet in diameter, reportedly were blocking the roadway on state Route 821, mile post 22.
A light pole reportedly was uprooted and leaning toward a field on West Dolarway Road.
Someone reportedly tried to gain enter through the back door of an apartment within the past two days on North Alder Street. There was damage to the door handle and door jam.
Bicycle tires reportedly were stolen on North Alder Street.
An assault was reported on North Nanum Street.
Someone reportedly moved things around and ripped open boxes inside an attic of a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard. The attic is usually locked.
A bicycle was reported stolen on North Alder Street.
A customer reportedly drove away without paying for gasoline on East First Street in Cle Elum.
A non-injury collision involving a Ford Escape and a Ford pickup was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
A gas line on a vehicle reportedly was cut on Power Street in Cle Elum.
There was a report that two laptops have been missing for the past 15 years on North Chestnut Street.
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 20-21 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 44-year-old Wenatchee man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, No bail.
A 38-year-old Rainier man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substances. Bail $5,000.
A 38-year-old Kalama man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $10,000.