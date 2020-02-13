Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 12-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A non-injury collision involving a Ford F250 and a Toyota Tacoma was reported on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
n A man reportedly was trespassing on property looking for Ellensburg blue agates on Faust Road. The man said he did not care that he was trespassing on reporting party’s property.
n A man reportedly was hitting a vehicle and chasing a woman around a vehicle on East 17th Avenue and North Wildcat Way.
n A vehicle reported was struck in a parking lot on North Walnut Street.
n A man reportedly was going through a vehicle in a parking lot on North Ruby Street. The reporting party did not believe the man owned the vehicle.
n A dead elk was reported across the river near Morning Dove Lane near Cle Elum. It was unknown if the elk had been poached.
n There was a strong odor of marijuana in an elevator of a building on North Alder Street.
n A heavy column of smoke was reported off on North Thorp Highway.
n An outside fire was reported on East Sparks Road.
n A neighbor reportedly was burning garbage on North Teanaway Avenue.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 12-13 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n No arrests were reported during this time period.