Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 3-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • A non-injury collision involving a VW Jetta and a Jeep Wrangler was reported on Kittitas Highway and Fairview Road.
  • Multiple street signs reportedly were down on Huntzinger Road near Vantage.
  • A wall of tumbleweeds, the height of a pickup, reportedly were blocking a lane of traffic on Huntzinger Road.
  • A dog reportedly was left in a vehicle on East 19th Avenue and North Alder Street.
  • A bicycle reportedly was stolen on North Chestnut Street.
  • About $2,000 and other items were reported stolen on Smithson Road.
  • A backpack, wallet and keys were reported stolen on North Chestnut Street.
  • A Bobcat replica toy reportedly was stolen from a countertop of a business on state Route 970.
  • A white Lab, that appears to be sick, reportedly was loose on the John Wayne Trail.
  • A theft was reported on North Alder Street.
  • A man reportedly was screaming, kicking in the air and punched a telephone pole on East Second Street and North Wright Avenue in Cle Elum.
  • There was a report of popping noises under a house and the smell of gas on East Sixth Avenue.
  • A burglary was reported at an apartment on East Manitoba Avenue.
  • A man reportedly was standing outside a store yelling and screaming about cartels and Mexican drug lord on West University Way.

Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 3-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • A burn pile that appeared to be unattended was reported on North Thorp Highway.
  • A burn pile was reported on North Pearl Street.
  • A garage fire was reported on Game Farm Road.

Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 3-4 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

  • A 25-year-old Okanogan man was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for failure to comply for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $50,000.
  • A 32-year-old Tulalip man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for attempting to elude, driving while under the influence of alcohol for drugs and third-degree driving with a suspended license. No bail.

