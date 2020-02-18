Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A power pole reportedly was broken, leaning toward the roadway with lines sagging on state Route 10, mile post 98.
n A stop sign at First Street and Washington Avenue in Roslyn reportedly was down.
n Two trees reportedly were blocking the roadway on Teanaway road where it forks off to North and Middle Teanaway.
n A mailbox and garbage can were struck and damaged on Peoh Place in Cle Elum.
n A silver Lab reportedly was in the roadway on East Bender Road and North Airport Road.
n A beagle reportedly was at large on West 13th Avenue. There has been an ongoing problem with the dog chasing cats.
n A non-injury collision involving a Dodge Dakota pickup and a GMC Yukon was reported on West Bender Road and Reecer Creek.
n A person reportedly rented some equipment on an account not belonging to them on North Prospect Street.
n Fuel was reported stolen on West Third Avenue.
n A snowmobile was reported stolen after it was involved in a collision on Main Ridge Trail near Cle Elum.
n A theft was reported on East 10th Avenue.
n A man reportedly came into a building on Railroad Street, sat at a back table staring off and then started yelling profanities unprovoked.
n A friendly black Lab with a red bandana reportedly was found walking down the middle of the roadway on North Airport Road.
n There was a report of teenagers smoking what smelled like marijuana in a park on West 14th Avenue and North Main Street.
n A non-injury collision was reported in a parking lot on North Ruby Street.
n A subject in a safety vest drove a go-cart in an apartment parking lot on North Alder Street, parked behind a dumpster and then left on foot.
n A man reportedly stopped in the middle of a crosswalk while crossing North Sprague Street and East University Way and smiled. There was a concern the man was inebriated.
n The smell of marijuana was reported in a lobby of a building on East 11th Avenue.
n A bald man with tattoos on his head reportedly was in a store on North Ruby Street with a woman for several hours.
n A vehicle reportedly went off the roadway on Railroad Street and Tall Timber.
n Two women reportedly were in a vehicle eating dinner unaware that the park of East Fifth Avenue was closed.
n Bales of hay were reported in the roadway on Kittitas Highway.
n Smoke was reported near Hidden Valley Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 17-18 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n No arrest records for this time period were received at the Daily Record.