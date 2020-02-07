Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A key station on the outside of a building reportedly was broken into on South Water Street.
A Ford Explorer reportedly was stolen from an impound lot on South Water Street.
A Central Washington University parking pass reportedly was stolen from a vehicle on North Wildcat Way.
A 2017 Kubota tractor with a blueline rock rake attachment and a five-foot brush mower attachment and a heritage revolver reportedly were stolen on Cooke Canyon Road.
A fence and wire reportedly were cut and horses got out on No. 81 Road.
A non-injury collision involving a Subaru Forester and a Dodge van was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
A ditch reportedly was overflowing a culvert on Cascade View Drive in Ronald.
The window of a Chevy Blazer reportedly was broken and tools taken on North Oakes Avenue in Cle Elum.
A non-injury collision involving a Toyota Tundra and a GMC Sierra was reported on Canyon Road.
There was a report of an older man in a white utility van parking across from Valley View Elementary School watching children at recess.
A pair of glasses, $4, a truck key and a pair of socks reportedly were stolen on East Sixth Avenue.
A non-injury collision involving a pickup and a Lexus was reported on University Way and North Water Street.
An unoccupied work vehicle with its lights on reportedly was parked in the eastbound lane of West Bender Road and Reecer Creek. No flaggers were on the scene. There was a sign, but very short notice.
A tree reportedly was down in the westbound lane of state Route 10, mile post 92.
Smoke reportedly was coming from the engine of a vehicle on Interstate 90, mile post 120.
A chimney fire was reported at a residence on Reecer Creek Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 6-7 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 50-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for failure to appear for second-degree theft, two counts of second-degree identity theft and two county failure to appear for unlawful factoring credit card. No bail.
A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree robbery and failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Bail $25,000.
A 19-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for a failure to appear for first-degree robbery. Bail $20,000.
A 32-year-old Yakima woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $5,000.
A 20-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for minor in possession of alcohol. Bail $10,000.