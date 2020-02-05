Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A vehicle prowl was reported on West University Way.

n A white Lincoln reportedly was sideswiped on South Anderson Street.

n Mailboxes reportedly had been tampered with on East Greenfield Avenue.

n A man was observed running out of a store with a basket of items on West Washington Avenue.

n A candle, headphones and a roll of quarters reportedly were stolen on East 11th Avenue.

n A non-injury collision was reported on West Washington Avenue.

n A Nissan Sentra reportedly was stuck in the snow and partially blocking the road on West Sparks Road.

n A Honda, covered in snow, reportedly was sideways blocking both lanes on White Road in Cle Elum.

n A non-injury collision involving a pickup and a snowplow was reported on Rossetti Way and West First Street in Cle Elum.

Fire

n A Nissan Pathfinder reportedly was on fire on Interstate 82, mile post 1.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 4-5 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 32-year-old Everett man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for failure to appear for reckless driving and failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $15,000.

n A 47-year-old Bellingham man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $15,000.

n A 56-year-old Seattle man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $10,000.

n A 39-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for two counts of failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $17,100.

n A 48-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $15,000.

