Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 1-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A burglary was reported on Radio Road.
n A man driving a black Audi with tinted windows reportedly ran the reporting party off the road on Wenas and West Sixth Avenue.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Helena Avenue.
n A hit and run was reported on Bullfrog Road.
n A person reportedly dropped $1,900 in a parking lot on South Canyon Road. Another person in a vehicle picked it up and left.
n A collision was reported on West 15th Avenue and North Water Street.
n A theft was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n A man reportedly was jumping in and out of traffic, pulling his shirt up, showing his belly and making suggestive/inappropriate actions with his body toward vehicles on East University Way.
n A tree reportedly fell on a power line on Pit Way and Rally Way in Easton.
n A woman reportedly parked her RV in the parking lot of the Kittitas County maintenance department on West Sixth Avenue and North Water Street and had he dog tied up to a lamp post. She was asked to leave and was compliant.
n A person on East University Way reportedly overheard a classmate giving instructions on where to purchase Adderall.
n A gun safe and other objects were reportedly stolen on Alford Road.
n A truck reportedly flipped over on Huntzinger Road. There were no reported injuries.
n A Dodge pickup reportedly back into a van and then drove away on North Pearl Street and West Third Avenue.
n A metal box with wires sticking out of it was reported on West Capitol Avenue and South Water Street.
n An explosion was reported on White Road.
n Rifle shot reportedly could be heard on Teanaway Terrace Road.
n The sound of a semi-automatic gun was reported on Gobblers Knob Road.
n A non-injury collision was reported on West University Way and North Dolarway Road.
n A man reportedly attempted to steal alcohol from a store on South Canyon Road.
n A tree reportedly fell on lines on Mill Creek Road.
n Two vehicles reportedly were vandalized on North Sampson Street.
n Trees were reported on lines on West Fork Teanaway Road.
n A tree was reported in the roadway on Liberty Road in Liberty.
n A man in his 60s wearing a bandana on his head, a baggy black T-shirt over a green T-shirt, and flannel around his waist reportedly was yelling, grinding on cars and banging on car windows on East Mountain View Avenue.
n Water reportedly was flooding over the roadway on Salmon la Sac Road.
n Flooding was reported on West Nevada Avenue in Roslyn.
n A tree reportedly was blocking the southbound lane on Salmon la Sac Road.
n Two dogs reportedly were running in and out of the roadway on Bowers Road and Reecer Creek Road.
n Flooding was reported on Elk Meadows Road.
n A stop sign reportedly was snapped off the pole on Kaynor Road and Fourth Parallel Road.
n A person reportedly was stopped from stealing toys over a fence on Mountain View Avenue.
n A tree reportedly was down in the eastbound lane on Westside Road.
n Water reportedly was flooding over Heron Drive near Cle Elum.
n The lower part of Ringer Loop reportedly was impassable due to water and logs.
n An injured elk reportedly was in a ditch off of Vantage Highway, mile post 22.
n A man reportedly was shooting a rifle at beer bottle in a field off of South Chestnut Street.
n There was a report that night a deposit box looked as if it had been torn away from a brick building on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n A man, who appeared to be intoxicated, was stumbling in and out of the roadway on Kittitas Highway and North Ferguson Road.
n There was a report of a man living with his children in a shop on property on East First Street in Cle Elum.
n A blue Jetta was reported in a ditch off of Bullfrog Road and Tumble Creek.
n A tree was reported on a power line on North Water Street an West Illinois Avenue.
n The roundabout on Bullfrog Road and Tumble Creek reportedly was very icy.
n A forged prescription reportedly was received at a business on North Ruby Street.
n Several gun shots reportedly were heard off of Wilson Creek Road.
n There was a report of a woman sitting nude with a blanket around here on North Walnut Street.
n A woman reportedly locked herself on the top floor balcony on Lake Forest Drive near Ronald.
Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 1-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A burn barrel with multiple people standing around it was reported on University Way.
n A stove reportedly was on fire on East 14th Avenue.
n A propane tank fire was reported on Dakota Heights Drive near Cle Elum.
n Smoke reportedly was coming from the engine compartment of a Nissan pickup on Interstate 90, mile post 89.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 1-3 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 23-year-old Puyallup woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
n A 51-year-old Nine Mile Falls man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.
n A 26-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for pay or appear. Bail $831.27 (or $100 cash).
n A 19-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree criminal trespass, possession less than 40 grams of marijuana and possession of marijuana under the age of 21, Bail $2,500.
n A 19-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for first-degree criminal trespass and possession of less than 40 grams of marijuana. Bail $1,500.
n A 18-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for first-degree criminal trespass and possession of less than 40 grams of marijuana. Bail $1,500.
n A 20-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for criminal impersonation to obtain drugs and forgery. No bail.
n A 21-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
n A 64-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree assault and harassment. No bail.
n A 38-year-old Cle elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock. Bail $1,500.