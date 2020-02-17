Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 15-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A non-injury collision involving a Hyundai Sonata and a Volvo was reported on West University Way and North Main Street.
- There was a report that someone could be possibly sleeping in a dumpster on West Dolarway Road.
- A dead deer was reported in the northbound lane of Umptanum Road. The reporting party said the deer was hit two days previous and was in the ditch but someone drug it out.
- A semi reportedly sideswiped a passenger car on Canyon Road.
- Canned air reportedly was stolen on Vantage Highway.
- A dead dog was reported on East Third Street in Cle Elum. Upon investigation it turned out to be a log that slightly resembled a dog.
- A malnourished kitten reportedly was found in a store parking lot on West Second Street in Cle Elum.
- A black border collie reportedly was walking in the middle of the roadway on Vantage Highway.
- A theft was reported on East 19th Avenue.
- A package reportedly was stolen off a front porch on North Main Street.
- A woman reportedly found a red poncho on her pickup when she came out of a bar on West University Way. The woman was the designated driver for her friends and she reported concern for her friends.
- A hit and run was reported on West Fifth Avenue.
- There was a report of a young woman and young man playing the clarinet or saxophone outside a building on South Pearl Street.
- A driver reportedly tried to avoid hitting a deer and then hit a pot hole and spun out on Bullfrog Road.
- A mailbox reportedly was damaged on Parke Creek Road.
- A woman reportedly was screaming, cursing, banging on walls and threatening the reporting party on South Pearl Street. The woman reportedly in known to carry a butcher knife in her vehicle and walker.
- A hit and run was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
- Someone reportedly was setting off fireworks on Hanson Road.
- A drunk man without a shirt on was reported on West Dry Creek Road. His friends took him home.
- A large tarp reportedly was entangled in powerlines on West First Street and North Oakes Avenue in Cle Elum.
- A woman reportedly was on the reporting party’s porch looking for a key to the residence and moving items on the porch on West Bridgewood Lane.
- Graffiti was reported on a building on North Main Street.
- Raccoons reportedly were crawling on a fence and were last seen heading toward the next-door neighbor on Stonebridge Street. It appeared one raccoon was injured.
- Three or four juveniles reportedly were running in and out of the street, waving at passing vehicles on East Patrick Avenue.
- Spray paint was reported on a stop sign on West Second Avenue and North Water Street.
- A Honda Accord reportedly was missing from a property on South Chestnut Street.
- A bald man driving a Toyota Camry reportedly was swerving and pointing a handgun at the reporting party on eastbound Interstate 90, mile post 122.
- Three dogs chased and one dog reportedly bit a woman riding a bicycle on Clerf Road.
- A man wearing a camo hoodie and riding a bicycle reportedly threw a rat at the reporting party on East University Way.
- A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
- A man with dark hair, pigtails, a hat and mismatched clothing reportedly was standing on a rock being loud and verbal and waving his arms at customers as they entered a business on East University Way.
- A 50-year-old, 5’-8”, 175-pound man with curly brown hair, a mid-thigh length brown jacket, a brown shirt, dirty blue pants and torn and beat-up shoes reportedly was hiding in the bushes on East 11th Avenue and North Maple Street.
- There was a report that someone was living near the trees in the alley behind a building on North Ruby Street.
- A transient man with a big beard, carrying a laptop case reportedly was caught watching graphic adult videos in a business on North Pennsylvania Avenue.
- Alcohol was reported stolen on West Pennsylvania Avenue.
- A small dog reportedly was running in and out of the roadway on West 14th Avenue and North Water Street.
- A phone was reported stolen in Cle Elum.
- A dog reportedly attacked and killed chickens on Ronald Avenue in Cle Elum.
- There was a report that a transformer possibly blew and lines were handing lower over Interstate 90 at mile post 101.
- A residential burglary was reported on West University Way.
- A person reported heavy traffic on Sorenson Road and a lost cat due to this.
- A Honda Accord was reported stolen on South Chestnut Street.
- A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Walnut Street.
- A man who reportedly had been told to leave a location was out on the sidewalk dancing on East University Way.
- A man in his 20s with brown hair and wearing a hoodie and a grey flannel reportedly stole beer from a store on North Ruby Street.
- Power lines were reported down across the road on state Route 970, mile post 3.
- A line was reported down on West Third Street in Cle Elum.
- A jack-knifed semi reportedly was blocking both lane on Interstate 90, mile post 92.
- A person, possibly inebriated, reportedly was attempting to break into a residence on Seattle Avenue and scaring the house-sitter.
- A black Angus steer reportedly was loose on Fairview Road and Thomas Road.
- A wallet was reported stolen on South Canyon Road.
Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 15-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- An outside fire was reported on Smithson Road.
- A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 87.
Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 15-17 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
- A 21-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for third-degree malicious mischief/domestic violence. No bail.
- A 21-year-old Lake Tapps man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $500.
- A 41-year-old Bonney Lake man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $500.
- A 43-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to comply with second-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $15,000.
- A 28-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear for possession of stolen property. Bail $15,000.
- A 25-year-old Ephrata woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for third-degree driving with as suspended license. Bail $500.
- A 52-year-old Roslyn man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and interfering with a domestic violence report. No bail.
- A 22-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree theft. No bail.