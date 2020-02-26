Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A gun shot reportedly was heard on South Park Place.
n Graffiti was reported in a park on West 14th Avenue.
n A black boxer mix was reported in the middle of the roadway on East Fourth Street.
n A non-injury collision involving a BMW and a Chrysler Pacifica was reported on East Washington Avenue an North First Street.
n A loose dog as reportedly on state Route 10 in the Bristol Flat area.
n A man in his late 20s with a brown goatee, wearing a black hoodie with a baseball cap and black Romeos locked himself in the bathroom of a business on North Wildcat Way.
n A 5’-4” man in his late 20s with a neck tattoo wearing a baseball cap saying “LA” reportedly tried to pass off a fake $20 bill at a business on North Ruby Street.
n Subjects reportedly were smoking marijuana in a black Mazda in line for an automated car wash on South Main Street.
n A tree and power line reportedly were down on Prairie Lane near Cle Elum.
n A license plate reportedly was stolen off a vehicle on South Chestnut Street.
n A tail light reportedly was smashed on a vehicle on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
n Graffiti was reported on a garage and fence on South Chestnut Street.
n A bicycle was reported stolen on East 18th Avenue.
n A headphone adapter was reported stolen on Chestnut Street.
n No fire calls were reported in this time period.
n The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 26-27 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 51-year-old Toppenish man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for possession of controlled substance and failure to appear for use of paraphernalia. Bail $5,000.
n A 28-year-old Vancouver woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $10,000.
n A 22-year-old Renton man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for second-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $15,000.
n A 40-year-old Marysville man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for probation violation/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and probation violation/second-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $10,100.
n A 41-year-old Yakima man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license and probation violation/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $20,100.
n A 28-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for obstructing a public servant. Bail $1,000.
n A 41-year-old Oak Harbor woman was arrested by the Prosecutor’s Office for failure to comply with pay or appear. Bail $1,350.