Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A gun shot reportedly was heard on South Park Place.

n Graffiti was reported in a park on West 14th Avenue.

n A black boxer mix was reported in the middle of the roadway on East Fourth Street.

n A non-injury collision involving a BMW and a Chrysler Pacifica was reported on East Washington Avenue an North First Street.

n A loose dog as reportedly on state Route 10 in the Bristol Flat area.

n A man in his late 20s with a brown goatee, wearing a black hoodie with a baseball cap and black Romeos locked himself in the bathroom of a business on North Wildcat Way.

n A 5’-4” man in his late 20s with a neck tattoo wearing a baseball cap saying “LA” reportedly tried to pass off a fake $20 bill at a business on North Ruby Street.

n Subjects reportedly were smoking marijuana in a black Mazda in line for an automated car wash on South Main Street.

n A tree and power line reportedly were down on Prairie Lane near Cle Elum.

n A license plate reportedly was stolen off a vehicle on South Chestnut Street.

n A tail light reportedly was smashed on a vehicle on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

n Graffiti was reported on a garage and fence on South Chestnut Street.

n A bicycle was reported stolen on East 18th Avenue.

n A headphone adapter was reported stolen on Chestnut Street.

Fire

n No fire calls were reported in this time period.

Arrests

n The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 26-27 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 51-year-old Toppenish man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for possession of controlled substance and failure to appear for use of paraphernalia. Bail $5,000.

n A 28-year-old Vancouver woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $10,000.

n A 22-year-old Renton man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for second-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $15,000.

n A 40-year-old Marysville man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for probation violation/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and probation violation/second-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $10,100.

n A 41-year-old Yakima man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license and probation violation/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $20,100.

n A 28-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for obstructing a public servant. Bail $1,000.

n A 41-year-old Oak Harbor woman was arrested by the Prosecutor’s Office for failure to comply with pay or appear. Bail $1,350.

Tags

Comments

