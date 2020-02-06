Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 5-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n There was a noise complaint of a person blowing snow with a leaf blower on South Chestnut Street. The caller was informed that snow removal activity is exempt from the noise ordinance.
n A burglary was reported on Vantage Highway,
n There was a report of possible drug activity at a shed on West Ninth Avenue.
n A brown cow was reported on Thomas Road.
n A man reportedly was walking two large dogs without a leash on West Fifth Avenue.
n A man reportedly broke into two abandoned vehicles on South Chestnut Street.
n Mail was reported stolen on West Adams Court. The reporting party had video of the subjects.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Hanson Road.
n An assault was reported on North Wildcat Way.
n A semi reportedly backed into a truck on Dolarway Road.
n An elevator cart reportedly was stuck on the third floor of a building on Suncadia Trail.
n A light brown or tan horse reportedly was wandering into the roadway on No. 81 Road and Brick Mill Road.
n A pickup was reported vandalized on state Route 970. A hose was cut and it was possible the person cut themselves because there was blood in the snow. There were footprints leading to a building.
n Multiple subjects reportedly walked out of a store on North Ruby Street without paying for shopping carts full of items.
n There was a report of a vehicle spotlighting coyotes on state Route 10 and Taylor Road.
n Six pairs of pants were reported stolen on North Pennsylvania Avenue.
n A small dog reportedly was running loose on South Ruby Street an East Tacoma Avenue.
n There was a report of an ongoing problem of all the mailboxes on a block of North Iowa Street being opened.
n A man reportedly was brandishing a small handgun to a guest service employee on state Route 906.
n There was a report that someone took a hammer to a mailbox and a window on Bender Road.
n An assault was reported on South Thorp Highway.
n A motorhome reportedly was on fire on Westside Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 5-6 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 27-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for third-degree theft, two counts of failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license, two counts of failure to appear for possession of controlled substances and failure to appear for felony bail jumping. Bail $55,000.