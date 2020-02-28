Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A black horse reportedly was in the roadway on Clerf Road.
A stop sign was reported down on Thorp Prairie Road and Horlick Road.
A dark colored stallion was reported loose on Fox Road.
Two dogs reportedly running off leash on the soccer fields at Rotary Park in West Ellensburg.
Laundry machines reportedly were broken into on North Walnut Street.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Smithson Road.
There was a report of what appeared to be a military C130 flying low over the Kachees area.
There was a report that a theft was attempted at the surplus sale on North B Street.
A collision was reported on Sandstone Road.
A dirt bike was reported stolen on Tjossem Road.
A black Nissan was reported stolen on North Maple Street. The vehicle had a “Life is Good” sticker in the bottom corner of the back window and a dent on the right back bumper.
Smoke was reported at a residence on East 14th Avenue.
Visible smoke was reported on Lester Road.
A half-acre fire was reported in an open field on Tucker Lane. There were vehicles around the fire.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 27-28 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 30-year-old Puyallup man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $15,000.
A 41-year-old Redmond man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $15,000.