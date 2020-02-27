Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 22-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A parked vehicle reportedly was struck on Helena Avenue.
Dogs reportedly were off leash at the soccerp fields at Rotary Park in West Ellensburg.
Students reportedly were tampering with rodent trap stations on the west side of a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
There was a report that the traffic light was staying red in both directions at the intersection of West First Street and North Oakes Avenue in Cle Elum.
A subject reportedly entered a business on East Seattle Avenue and opened all the cabinets and drawers.
A vehicle abandoned at the intersection of Chestnut and Uptanum reportedly was leaking fuel.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East 15th Avenue.
Trash reportedly was blowing out of the back of a pickup on traveling on Willowdale Road.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported at West Third Avenue and North Main Street.
A male reportedly was shoplifting at a business on East Mountain View Avenue.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported ate Main Street and Manitoba Avenue.
A subject reportedly left with groceries after a check was not approved on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A subject reportedly was running around screaming that they hate their neighbors on 19th Avenue.
An assault was reported on East 11th Avenue.
Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A semi pulling lumber reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90, mile post 70.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 26-27 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 35-year-old Roslyn woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for third-degree theft. Bail $2,100.
A 54-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
A 34-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $1,100.
A 28-year-old Chelan Falls woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $500.