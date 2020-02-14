Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A woman reportedly contacted a friend and said someone was in her residence and was walking outside her bedroom on Yellowstone Street.
A white paint horse reportedly was running loose in the roadway on Brown Road.
The northbound lane of Huntzinger Road reportedly was blocked by tumbleweeds.
A transient reportedly was burning a candle inside a tent on North Ruby Street.
A man reportedly threw down Mountain Dew and Red Bull cans on the ground at a bus stop at North Alder Street and East 18th Avenue.
Subjects reportedly were walking dogs in the soccer part on West Fifth Avenue.
A woman in a long red dress and cape reportedly was standing on the yellow line on the road on Canyon River Terrace and state Route 821. A man in a black vehicle was with her as well.
A hit and run was reported on South Canyon Road and state Route 821.
Two dogs reportedly were at large on North Okanogan Street.
A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in a parking lot on South Canyon Road.
An incident of indecency was reported on Suncadia Trail.
There was a report that a woman could be heard yelling, “help me,” from a shed outside a building on South Pearl Street.
An assault was reported on Pearl Street.
A woman reportedly was messing around with a bicycle rack on West 11th Avenue. The reporting party asked the woman what she was doing and she said she lived there and then ran off and hid in the bushes and stared at the reporting party.
A puppy reportedly was left outside on a porch in inclement weather on Seventh Avenue and Main Street.
There was a report of a loud party around bonfire in a backyard on East 17th Avenue. Sparks from the fire were going into trees.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 13-14 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 42-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $3,000.
A 21-year-old North Bend man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree rape. Bail $25,000.
A 39-year-old Yakima woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $3,000.
A 38-year-old Fife woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for no contact/protection order violation. Bail $5,000.
A 29-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for possession/use/delivery drug paraphernalia. Bail $500.