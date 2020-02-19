Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Five horses were reported on the roadway on Cove Road.
n A non-injury collision was reported on Swiftwater Boulevard in Cle Elum.
n A mountain bike was reported stolen on East 18th Avenue.
n A shaggy, yellow dog reportedly was running at large on South Cle Elum Way.
n A package was reported stolen on North Walnut Street.
n A bicycle tire was reported stolen on East 18th Avenue.
n An approximately 60-year-old woman with longer hair, wearing white pants and a flannel shirt with a bandage on her nose walked into an East Second Street residence in Cle Elum, sat down and asked if she could stay. She was asked to leave and headed east on Second Street on foot.
n A man with long brown hair and no coat or shoes reportedly was walking on the north side of the Community Health Clinic on West Mountain View Avenue.
n A South Pearl Street resident reported her neighbor’s son playing the saxophone in the attic.
n A prowler was reported on East Sixth Avenue.
n A train reportedly was blocking the tracks and access to a residence on Red Fir Lane. The reporting party said it had been there for at least 30 minutes and appeared abandoned.
n No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 18-19 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 44-year-old Naches man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to comply with third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to comply with unlawful possession of a legend drug. Bail $30,000.
n A 51-year-old North Bend man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $10,000.
n A 30-year-old Spokane Valley woman was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for theft of motor vehicle fuel. Bail $5,000.