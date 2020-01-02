Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 31 through Jan. 2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • Unknown neighbors reportedly were shooting a gun on Vinegar Bend Road.
  • A woman reportedly heard a loud noise and was unsure if it was gun shots or fireworks. She was concerned because she could not see anything beyond her porch.
  • A man who reportedly had left town asked the police to close his garage door that he forgot to close.
  • Someone reported people were lighting off mortars that hit his white birch tree and house. There were no marks on his house and he did not want to file a malicious mischief report.
  • A drunk man in a wheel chair reportedly was refusing help getting home on Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn.
  • A man reportedly was setting off fireworks in an apartment complex on North Alder Street.
  • Two men and a woman who had been drinking pried open the doors of a closed business and entered on West First Street.
  • A five-foot-tall Christmas tree reportedly was in the roadway on West Second Street.
  • A vehicle reportedly crashed into the gates at the event center.
  • A woman in a black Chevy Malibu reportedly looked like she was lighting a meth pipe and was behind the wheel going east bound on Interstate 90.
  • A caller reported excessive barking at neighbor’s dog boarding business.
  • Graffiti was reported on East Ninth Avenue.
  • Theft of merchandise was reported on Ginko Avenue, with security footage showing two people picking up stuff and driving off.
  • A green SUV reportedly was driving through a large pasture through a herd of cows and gun shots were heard coming from that area.
  • Three suspicious younger people associated with a white Lexus reportedly were trying to trade or sell batteries and a paint sprayer.
  • Someone reportedly was going 59 mph in a 25 mph zone in Cle Elum.
  • A vehicle reportedly rolled over in the median on Interstate 90, mile post 58.
  • A woman reported a random horse on her property on Brown Road.
  • A vehicle reportedly was in a ditch on Faust Road.
  • Irrigation pipe reportedly was partially in the roadway on South Thorp Highway and Cove Road.
  • A burglary was reported at a cabin in Easton.
  • A man reported finding game cameras on his property on Iron Horse Road in Easton.
  • One vehicle reportedly t-boned another vehicle on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
  • A person reported hearing a high-powered rifle shot on Lower Green Canyon Road.
  • A blue tricycle was reported stolen on West 10th Avenue.
  • A customer reportedly placed his wallet down by the Lotto machine at a store on North Ruby Street and another customer took it.
  • A dog was reported in the roadway on Cove Road.
  • A single-vehicle collision was reported on Robinson Canyon Road.
  • A cat reportedly was hit by a vehicle on Sunlight Drive and Thorp Prairie Road. The cat was injured but alive.
  • There was a report that people could be heard climbing on the roof of building on East Fourth Avenue.
  • A tree reportedly was partially down and blocking the roadway on Nelson Dairy Road.
  • A tree reportedly was down and blocking traffic in both directions on Lower Peoh Point Road.
  • A live wire reportedly was hanging over the street on Roslyn Place in Cle Elum.
  • A tree reportedly was down on Bullfrog Road.
  • A tree was reported down on West Second Street in Cle Elum.
  • The wind reportedly blew the states and arms of the crossing guard into a train on North Oakes Avenue and West Railroad Street in Cle Elum, destroying the arms.
  • A tree was reported down and blocking traffic on Sanders Road.
  • A tree reportedly was down and blocking both lanes of traffic on Westside Road and Fowler Creek.

Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 31 through Jan. 2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • No fire calls were reported in this time period.

Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 31 through Jan. 2 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

  • A 21-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for false swearing. Bail $5,000.
  • A 44-year-old Harrah man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $1,100.
  • A 59-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $1,100.
  • A 33-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for making/having burglary tools. Bail $15,000.
  • A 36-year-old South Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
  • A 25-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for possession/delivery violation of uniform controlled substances act. No bail.
  • A 24-year-old Okanogan man was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for driving with under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
  • A 40-year-old Ellesnburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree criminal trespass. Bail $500.
  • A 37-year-old Lacey woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving with a suspended license. No bail.

