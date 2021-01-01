Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 31-Jan. 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A 2011 Dodge Ram 3500 reportedly was in a ditch off of Schnebly Road and Rader Road.
A tree reportedly was in the roadway semi blocking traffic on Westside Road and Pinnacle Lane.
Multiple vehicles reportedly were stuck in the snow on Forest Service Road 4832, milepost 1.
A man reportedly stole a 40-ounce beer from a store on South Main Street.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Vantage Highway.
Graffiti was reported on a wall on East University Way.
There was a report that a semi stopped in the middle of the roadway and the driver leaped out and ran away on North Pennsylvania Avenue and East Railroad.
An injured deer reportedly was in ditch off of Charlton Road.
A white Bronco on traveling on East University Way reportedly nearly struck other vehicles when the driver reached into the backseat.
A snowmobile reportedly struck a vehicle in a parking lot off Salmon la Sac Road.
Mail was turned in that appeared to have been stolen from multiple residents in the county area outside of Cle Elum.
A non-injury collision was reported on Bullfrog Road.
Fireworks were reported on South Chestnut Street.
Fireworks were reported on East Manitoba and South Ruby Street.
Fireworks were reported on East Seattle Avenue.
Fireworks reportedly were being set off in a parking lot on East Cherry Lane and South Ruby Street.
Fireworks were reported on West 14th Avenue and North Delphine Street.
Fireworks were reported on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
A belligerent guest reportedly was making threats against employees and law enforcement on South Canyon Road.
Extremely loud, possible illegal, fireworks were reported in the area of Lincoln Elementary School on South Walnut Street and East Washington Street.
Aerial fireworks were reported on Canyon Road.
Fireworks that made the reporting party’s house shake were reported on Wilson Creek Road.
Loud fireworks were reported on West Ridgeview Lane.
Fireworks were reported on East Second Street in Cle Elum.
Subjects reportedly were setting off fireworks and possible burning tires on Alford Road.
A hit and run was reported on Forest Service Road 4832.
Fireworks, including a sonic boom that shook the reporting party’s residence, were reported on West Courtney Court.
The reporting party was upset that fireworks were scaring horses on Reecer Creek Road.
The reporting party wanted subjects to set off fireworks in another direction since the fireworks were landing on the reporting party’s vehicle and roofline on West Cascade Court.
A neighbor reportedly shot a firearm over a fence on West Bowers Road.
A white Subaru reportedly struck a street sign and was then abandoned on Tumble Creek Drive.
There reportedly were under-aged subjects drinking and discharging firearms on Lyons Road.
Fireworks were reported on Reecer Creek Road.
A vehicle reportedly struck a parked vehicle on South Chestnut Street.
Loud fireworks were reported on East Countryside Avenue.
Loud fireworks were reported on Nelson Lane near Cle Elum.
Teenagers reportedly were lighting fireworks and flares in McElroy Park.
Subjects reportedly were setting off fireworks on North Cobblefield Street.
The reporting party thought she saw a fire in the back of vehicle on Water Street.
A brush fire was reported at Sky Meadows.
Two employees reportedly could smell smoke on the second floor of the Student Union and Recreation Center on the Central Washington University campus.
A fire was reported behind a barn on Fire Look Road and Hungry Junction.
A bonfire reportedly was out of control on Game Farm Road.
A large bonfire in a fire pit was reported at a residence behind a gas station on Gladmar Road.
Smoke reportedly was coming from the attic of a residence on South Anderson Street.