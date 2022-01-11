Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

The reporting party came home to find a subject in their garage trying to take items on Tyler Road.

Multiple semis reportedly were blocking the roundabout at the west Interstate 90 interchange.

A man reportedly was at a location on North Pearl Street spraying an unknown substance around himself and making employees and customers uncomfortable.

A non-injury collision involving two semis was reported at a truck stop on state Route 97.

A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East First Street in Cle Elum.

A collision was reported on Kittitas Highway and Fairview Road.

A semi with two trailers reportedly was high centered on West First Street and Hartwig Boulevard, blocking access to South Cle Elum.

The reporting party’s roommates reportedly kicked him out of the residence in November, stole the reporting party’s property and threatened his life.

A hit and run was reported on West First Street and Hartwig Boulevard in Cle Elum.

A theft was reported on East First Street in Cle Elum.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 10-11 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 19-year-old Shoreline man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for third-degree malicious mischief/domestic violence. No bail.

A 25-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for third-degree assault. No bail.

