Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A vehicle reportedly struck a deer on Teanaway Road, milepost 4. The deer was alive, but injured.

A dead dog or coyote reportedly was in the roadway on Wilson Creek Road and Alford Road.

A backpack reportedly was stolen from a 2005 Yukon Denali on North Pine Street.

A man reportedly was smoking an unknown substance in the lobby of a building on University Way. He was asked to stop smoking and refused.

A BMW SUV reportedly was sideswiped by a semi on North Dolarway Road.

A non-injury collision involving a Ram pickup and a Toyota pickup was reported on Pearl Street.

A single gun shot reportedly was heard on East 18th Avenue and North Alder Street.

A hit and run was reported at a Central Washington University parking lot.

A theft was reported on East University Way.

A vehicle reportedly struck a deer on North Thorp Highway and East Taneum Road. The deer was alive but injured.

A hit and run was reported on North Ruby Street.

An elk was reported at a location on Bullfrog Road. It was unknown whether it was dead or trapped.

Electrical boxes and street lights reportedly were tagged with graffiti on East 18th Avenue and North Walnut Street.

A backpack containing a wallet and medications was reported stolen on North Chestnut Street.

A vehicle reportedly spun out on Interstate 90, milepost 90.

A 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported stolen on West First Street in Cle Elum. It was unlocked with the keys in the ignition and had less than half a tank of fuel.

Two men reportedly stole liquor from a store on North Ruby Street. There is video of the theft.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A power pole reportedly was on fire on East First Street an North Harris Avenue in Cle Elum.

A tire on a semi reportedly caught on fire on Interstate 90, milepost 84.

A power line reportedly was broken t the power box, sparking and causing a fire on state Route 97.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 11-12 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 32-year-old Port Angeles man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for attempt to elude, second-degree possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle, and third-degree theft. Bail $5,000.

A 39-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies and Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs ($15,000 bail), fourth-degree assault/domestic violence (no bail) and interfering with reporting (no bail).

An 18-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for four counts rape of a child, four counts first-degree incest, second-degree incest and first-degree child molestation. No bail.

