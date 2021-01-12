Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n An aggressive dog reportedly was off leash on Coal Mine Trail.

n A burglary was reported on West Cascade Court.

n Twenty to 30 pieces of mail reportedly were found in a culvert off of East Taneum Road.

n A Toyota Highlander reportedly was broken into and gone through on North Pearl Street. The vehicle had been left unlocked.

n A vehicle reportedly was stolen on East Fourth Avenue and North Pine Street. The keys had been left in the vehicle.

n A vehicle reportedly was stolen two weeks ago on East Railroad Street.

n A debit card reportedly was stolen three days ago on North Ruby Street.

n A bunch of little rocks reportedly were in the roadway on state Route 821, milepost 14.

n Someone reportedly was trying to break into a vehicle on South Pearl Street.

n A vehicle prowl was reported on Snoqualmie Drive at Snoqualmie Pass.

n A man in an excavator reportedly was blocking the roadway on the South Cle Elum Ridge.

n There was a report of an ongoing problem with a vehicle spinning out in a parking lot on South Railroad Avenue and spraying gravel against a building.

n A Westside Road resident reported an ongoing problem with someone prowling around his property.

n A 2014 Chevy Silverado reportedly was struck while in a parking lot on West First Street in Cle Elum.

n A dog was reported at large on Broadway Street in Cle Elum.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 11-12 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 37-year-old Kent woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for possession of a stolen vehicle. No bail.

n A 44-year-old Kent man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/no contact/protection order violation. Bail $5,000.

