Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n An aggressive dog reportedly was off leash on Coal Mine Trail.
n A burglary was reported on West Cascade Court.
n Twenty to 30 pieces of mail reportedly were found in a culvert off of East Taneum Road.
n A Toyota Highlander reportedly was broken into and gone through on North Pearl Street. The vehicle had been left unlocked.
n A vehicle reportedly was stolen on East Fourth Avenue and North Pine Street. The keys had been left in the vehicle.
n A vehicle reportedly was stolen two weeks ago on East Railroad Street.
n A debit card reportedly was stolen three days ago on North Ruby Street.
n A bunch of little rocks reportedly were in the roadway on state Route 821, milepost 14.
n Someone reportedly was trying to break into a vehicle on South Pearl Street.
n A vehicle prowl was reported on Snoqualmie Drive at Snoqualmie Pass.
n A man in an excavator reportedly was blocking the roadway on the South Cle Elum Ridge.
n There was a report of an ongoing problem with a vehicle spinning out in a parking lot on South Railroad Avenue and spraying gravel against a building.
n A Westside Road resident reported an ongoing problem with someone prowling around his property.
n A 2014 Chevy Silverado reportedly was struck while in a parking lot on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n A dog was reported at large on Broadway Street in Cle Elum.
Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 11-12 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 37-year-old Kent woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for possession of a stolen vehicle. No bail.
n A 44-year-old Kent man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/no contact/protection order violation. Bail $5,000.