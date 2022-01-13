Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Subscribe
Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 12-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Two deer reportedly were crossing the roadway on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A power pole reportedly was leaning into the roadway on Vantage Highway, milepost 8.
A delivery truck driver reportedly struck a fence, dug themselves out and then left the scene on East Second Street in Cle Elum.
A partial roof collapse was reported on Why Worry Lane in Ronald.
A package was reported stolen on North Walnut Street.
A man reportedly walked into a store on South Canyon Road, put a hat on and left without paying.
A building on West Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn reportedly was leaning at a 20-degree angle.
The roadway reportedly was flooding on East Hyak Drive at Snoqualmie Pass.
A hit and run was reported in a parking lot on South Water Street.
A pitbull reportedly killed the reporting party’s pony on East Bender Road.
A hit and run was reported on North Water Street.
The reporting party caught subjects spraying graffiti on his residence on Canyon Road.
A vehicle prowl was reported on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard. Missing items included two watches that belonged to reporting party’s grandfather and Apple watch bands.
Graffiti stating “Free NBA YoungBoy,” was reported in a men’s bathroom on East University Way.
A man reportedly fell asleep while on the toilet in a restroom in a store on West First Street in Cle Elum and would not wake up.
A collision was reported on South First Street in Roslyn.
A 2008 Subaru WRX was reported stolen on state Route 906.
Fire
A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 12-13 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.
Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack!
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: