Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 12-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A Dodge Ram pickup reportedly backed into a vehicle on West Tacoma Avenue and South Water Street.
n A BMW reportedly was in a ditch off of Vantage Highway, milepost 12.
n A tree reportedly was over the roadway at the end of the ramp on Interstate 90, Exit 106.
n A large branch reportedly was in the roadway on West University Way.
n Several large branches reportedly were in the roadway on North Wildcat Way.
n A stop sign reportedly was blown over and orange barrels were in the roadway on East 18th Avenue and North Walnut Street.
n A large tree reportedly had fallen over the roadway, blocking both lanes on East Fifth Avenue and North Walnut Street.
n A subject reportedly tried to gain access to a back gate at a mill on West Third Avenue.
n The ignition of a Chevy Silverado reportedly was removed on Chestnut Street.
n A Hidden Valley Road resident reported that mall possibly was stolen from several mailboxes.
n A transient shelter reportedly was built on the side of a church building on North Ruby Street.
n A female reportedly was going through vehicles in a parking lot on North Kittitas Street.
n A subject of unknown gender reportedly was panhandling and stopping traffic on the corner of East Fourth Avenue and North Pine Street.
n Three small tan and white dogs reportedly were in the roadway on Reecer Creek Road and Hungry Junction.
n There was a report of an ongoing problem of someone leaving cardboard boxes in the alley off of West Third Avenue.
n A bicycle was reported stolen between Third and Fourth avenues.
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 12-13 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 37-year-old Kent woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for three counts of vehicle prowl. Bail $3,000.