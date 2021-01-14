Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A tree reportedly was down blocking the roadway on Wilson Creek Road and Rader Road.

n A large fence reportedly was blown into the roadway on West University Way and North Okanogan Street.

n Branches reportedly were in the roadway on North Brook Lane.

n Low hanging wires were reported across the roadway on North Thorp Highway and Gladmar Road.

n A tree was reported down blocking the westbound lane of traffic on East Capitol Avenue.

n A tree reportedly was down across the roadway on Prater Road.

n A tree reportedly was hanging in the power lines on North Railroad Avenue.

n A power line reportedly was down across the roadway on Tree Haven Road near Cle Elum.

n A tree was reported in the power lines on Nelson Siding Road.

n A tree was reported on a house on Tree Haven Road.

n A power line was reported down on Mohar Road and Graham Road.

n A horse was reported loose on Lodestar Lane.

n Debris was reported on the north side of the road and a manhole cover in the middle of the road on South Canyon Road and East Umptanum Road.

n A neighbor reportedly swerved in front of the reporting party, got out of the vehicle and pushed the reporting party on Lower Green Canyon Road.

n A butchered cow was reported on state Route 821, milepost 20.

n A Maverick Sport side-by-side was reported stolen on Salmon la Sac Road.

n A vehicle prowl was reported on South Chestnut Street.

n A burglary was reported on Highland Loop near Ronald.

Fire

n Dark smoke was reported on Ringer Loop, milepost .5.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 13-14 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported during this time period.

