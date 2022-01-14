Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A Ford EcoSport reportedly was broken into and shoes stolen on North Alder Street. The vehicle was locked.

A vehicle reportedly was in a snowbank on East 18th Avenue and North Chestnut Street.

A large truck reportedly slid off the roadway and into the guardrail on Bullfrog Road and Tumble Creek.

Graffiti was reported on a light pole on East 18th Avenue and North Walnut Street.

A residential burglary was reported on Lakeview Place in Easton.

A 2013 Scion reportedly was in a ditch off of No. 6 Road and Tjossem Road.

A Saturn SW2 was reported stolen on Salmon la Sac Road. The keys had been left in the vehicle.

A sign reportedly was tagged with X14 in red on South Canyon Road.

A residential burglary was reported on Lakeview Avenue in Vantage.

A husky reportedly was running in and out of the roadway on East Tacoma Avenue and South Maple Street.

A plow-type vehicle reportedly struck a BMW while parked in front of a house at Lake Kachess.

A trailer attachment was reported stolen out of an equipment yard on University Way.

Graffiti was reported on a fence on West 10th Avenue.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A burn complaint was issued on Smith Drive in Easton.

A vehicle fire was reported on Parke Creek Road.

A propane tank reportedly exploded on West Montana Avenue in Roslyn.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. Jan. 13-14. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 32-year-old Port Angeles man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree burglary, third-degree malicious mischief and third-degree theft. No bail.

A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/vehicle prowling, failure to appear/theft of a firearm, failure to appear/first-degree trafficking stolen property and failure to appear/firearms and weapons. Bail #10,000.

A 20-year-old Auburn woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/vehicular assault. Bail $5,000.

A 54-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

