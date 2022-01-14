...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog.
* WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington,
Simcoe Highlands, Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. In
Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
&&
Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A Ford EcoSport reportedly was broken into and shoes stolen on North Alder Street. The vehicle was locked.
A vehicle reportedly was in a snowbank on East 18th Avenue and North Chestnut Street.
A large truck reportedly slid off the roadway and into the guardrail on Bullfrog Road and Tumble Creek.
Graffiti was reported on a light pole on East 18th Avenue and North Walnut Street.
A residential burglary was reported on Lakeview Place in Easton.
A 2013 Scion reportedly was in a ditch off of No. 6 Road and Tjossem Road.
A Saturn SW2 was reported stolen on Salmon la Sac Road. The keys had been left in the vehicle.
A sign reportedly was tagged with X14 in red on South Canyon Road.
A residential burglary was reported on Lakeview Avenue in Vantage.
A husky reportedly was running in and out of the roadway on East Tacoma Avenue and South Maple Street.
A plow-type vehicle reportedly struck a BMW while parked in front of a house at Lake Kachess.
A trailer attachment was reported stolen out of an equipment yard on University Way.
Graffiti was reported on a fence on West 10th Avenue.
Fire
A burn complaint was issued on Smith Drive in Easton.
A vehicle fire was reported on Parke Creek Road.
A propane tank reportedly exploded on West Montana Avenue in Roslyn.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. Jan. 13-14. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 32-year-old Port Angeles man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree burglary, third-degree malicious mischief and third-degree theft. No bail.
A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/vehicle prowling, failure to appear/theft of a firearm, failure to appear/first-degree trafficking stolen property and failure to appear/firearms and weapons. Bail #10,000.
A 20-year-old Auburn woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/vehicular assault. Bail $5,000.
A 54-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.