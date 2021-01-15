Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A woman driving to her apartment on Vantage Highway reportedly called 911 to say she’d been having bad dreams and might need some spiritual help.
A white dog reportedly was running in and out of the roadway on Vantage Highway and Naneum Road.
A woman walking on Coal Mines Trail reportedly was bitten by a blue heeler. The owner of the dog did not stop to offer assistance.
A large storage box containing a blower and extension cords was reported stolen on Freedom Lane.
Graffiti was reported on West University Way.
Someone reportedly was shooting across Mattoon Lake while people were fishing.
A brown pug reportedly was running in the roadway on North Water Street and West Indiana Drive.
Two bay horses were reported in the roadway on Thomas Road and Naneum Road.
A non-injury collision involving two pickups was reported on Umptanum Road and Brown Road.
A woman reportedly was being disorderly at the cold weather shelter on North B Street.
A non-injury collision was reported on state Route 97.
A woman reportedly was lying by a dumpster on West Seventh Avenue.
Someone reportedly was observed writing in black Sharpie on the Fourth floor hallway at Wendell Hill Hall.
A vehicle on a flatbed reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90.
Heavy smoke reportedly was coming from the engine of a vehicle on Interstate 90, milepost 84.
A chimney fire was reported on North Fifth Street.
A chimney fire was reported on Milwaukee Avenue.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 14-15 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 29-year-old Spring, Texas man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to comply/fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $50,000.
A 57-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/forgery. Bail $5,000.
A 30-year-old Kennewick man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for unlawful possession of a firearm, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, third-degree driving with a suspended license, attempt to elude, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. No bail.