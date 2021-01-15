Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A woman driving to her apartment on Vantage Highway reportedly called 911 to say she’d been having bad dreams and might need some spiritual help.

A white dog reportedly was running in and out of the roadway on Vantage Highway and Naneum Road.

A woman walking on Coal Mines Trail reportedly was bitten by a blue heeler. The owner of the dog did not stop to offer assistance.

A large storage box containing a blower and extension cords was reported stolen on Freedom Lane.

Graffiti was reported on West University Way.

Someone reportedly was shooting across Mattoon Lake while people were fishing.

A brown pug reportedly was running in the roadway on North Water Street and West Indiana Drive.

Two bay horses were reported in the roadway on Thomas Road and Naneum Road.

A non-injury collision involving two pickups was reported on Umptanum Road and Brown Road.

A woman reportedly was being disorderly at the cold weather shelter on North B Street.

A non-injury collision was reported on state Route 97.

A woman reportedly was lying by a dumpster on West Seventh Avenue.

Someone reportedly was observed writing in black Sharpie on the Fourth floor hallway at Wendell Hill Hall.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A vehicle on a flatbed reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90.

Heavy smoke reportedly was coming from the engine of a vehicle on Interstate 90, milepost 84.

A chimney fire was reported on North Fifth Street.

A chimney fire was reported on Milwaukee Avenue.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 14-15 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 29-year-old Spring, Texas man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to comply/fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $50,000.

A 57-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/forgery. Bail $5,000.

A 30-year-old Kennewick man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for unlawful possession of a firearm, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, third-degree driving with a suspended license, attempt to elude, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. No bail.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.