Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A black and white cat reportedly was struck and killed Kittitas Highway.
A hit and run was reported on West Davis Street in Cle Elum.
A non-injury, rollover collision was reported on Vantage Highway.
A non-injury collision was reported on Vantage Highway.
Graffiti was reported on a building on South Chestnut Street.
There was a report of a man on the corner of North Pearl Street and East Fourth Avenue with branches on fire in his hands.
The reporting party advises that every time he drives on Interstate 90 he smells marijuana so strongly that it gives him a headache. He is concerned there is an operation in the area.
A hit and run was reported on Lake Kachess Road and Forest Service Road 49.
A collision was reported on Railroad Street.
A dead dear was reported on Watson Cutoff Road and Lower Peoh Point Road.
A gun was reported stolen on East First Street in Cle Elum.
A subject reportedly left a store on North Ruby Street with a hand basket full of groceries without paying. The subject, a balding man, with a gray beard, age 45 to 50, wearing a blue jacket with white stripes and blue jeans, was heading westbound on Fifth Avenue on foot.
A non-injury collision was reported on Bullfrog Road.
A neighbor reportedly left a bag of dog feces in front of the reporting party’s door on North Rainier Street. The reporting party asked if it was her and she said yes because he is not cleaning up after his dog and then slammed the door.
A man reportedly was shooting at an elk herd in a pasture on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
Fire
Construction workers reportedly were burning plastic on Larkspur Road.
An illegal burn of lumber was reported on Timber Cove in Ronald.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 17-18 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 39-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for a no contact order violation. Released on personal recognizance.
A 38-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers fourth-degree assault/domestic violence, harassment/domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment/domestic violence. Bail $95,000.
A 55-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $500.
A 31-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree criminal trespass, first-degree criminal trespass/third-degree malicious mischief, third-degree malicious mischief/harassment, five counts third-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief/domestic violence, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, third-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree possession of stolen property. Bail $53,500.
A 39-year-old Easton man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree driving with a suspended license (bail $1,000) and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (no bail).
A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (no bail), reckless driving (bail $1,000) and third-degree driving with a suspended license (bail $500).