Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A semi reportedly struck a fence and then left the scene on East Second Street in Cle Elum.
A hit and run was reported on South Chestnut Street.
A storage container reportedly was broken into on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
Skis, ski poles and gloves were reported stolen at The Summit at Snoqualmie Pass.
A motorcycle reportedly was stolen in March of last year on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
A non-injury collision was reported on East Fifth Avenue and North Ruby Street.
A banner that had been hanging on a railing was reported stolen on North Chestnut Street. The reporting party has video footage.
A package was reported stolen on East 18th Avenue.
A 1999 Ford Taurus was reported stolen on North Brook Court.
The traffic signals at North Sprague Street and East University Way reportedly were in flash mode.
The reporting party advised there were footprints that went around her apartment and up to her bedroom window on North Brook Lane. There were brand new tracks.
The reporting party advised her cat was stuck behind her hot water heater on North Rainier Street. She was requesting law enforcement assistance.
A man reportedly was refusing to leave a bar on West Fourth Avenue and yelling at the bartender.
Four green lawn chairs reportedly were located near the creek and pond on North Alder Street. There were also several marijuana blunt tips and ashes on the ground. The tips were collected.
A pickup reportedly was in a ditch off of East First Street and Floral Avenue in Cle Elum.
Fire
A structure fire was reported on North Water Street.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 18-19 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
Arrest reports for this time period were not received.
