Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Two male subjects reportedly were taking bikes apart in the area of the railroad on North Railroad Avenue.
n A brindle/boxer mix reportedly was running loose in the area of West Second Avenue and North Pierce Street.
n Two dogs reportedly were running in and out of the roadway on West Fork Teanaway Road.
n There was a report that the previous day two juveniles were walking down the street with a drone and today they were flying the drone over residences on Mount Daniels Drive.
n A non-injury collision involving a Toyota pickup and a Nissan Xterra was reported in a parking lot off state Route 906.
n A subject reportedly has been sleeping in the area of North Pine Street. There was no property damage but trash had been left and the flower beds used as bathrooms.
n There were multiple parking complaints at Exit 54 off Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass.
n A vehicle reportedly appeared to have struck a tree in a parking lot off South Chestnut Street.
n A man on a sidewalk on North Walnut Street reportedly was throwing items at passing vehicles.
n A man on an open 911 line sounded upset, advised there was no emergency, but had not disconnected the line and kept asking, “What?” on Cleveland Avenue in South Cle Elum.
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 18-19 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 38-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/forgery and failure to appear/criminal impersonation. Bail $5,000.