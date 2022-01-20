Sorry, an error occurred.
Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A Jeep Wrangler in a parking lot on North Walnut Street reportedly was keyed.
The reporting party said an ID was stolen from her mailbox on Tjossem Road.
A subject reportedly stole three frozen pizzas, a loaf of bread and a half gallon of vodka from a store on North Ruby Street.
An icicle reportedly broke, hit a power line and left it dangling on South First Street in Roslyn.
A 1980s Ford Econoline reportedly was stolen on Chepoda Road.
A red Jeep Cherokee reportedly was damaged on North Alder Street. The back door was broken, it appeared entry was attempted and curse words were written on the vehicle.
A Central Washington University truck reportedly struck another vehicle in a parking lot on the CWU campus.
A non-injury collision involving a Honda Civic and a Nissan Rogue was reported on North Ellington Street and East Bender.
An electric bicycle reportedly was stolen on North Airport Road.
Two roller bags reportedly were stolen from a bus stop on North Ruby Street.
A hit and run was reported on East Jackson Avenue.
A vehicle prowl was reported on North Alder Street.
Fire
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 19-20 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 36-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to register as a sex offender, obstructing a public servant and resisting arrest. No bail.
A 20-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for harassment/domestic violence. No bail.
A 26-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for second-degree driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.
