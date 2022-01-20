Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A Jeep Wrangler in a parking lot on North Walnut Street reportedly was keyed.

The reporting party said an ID was stolen from her mailbox on Tjossem Road.

A subject reportedly stole three frozen pizzas, a loaf of bread and a half gallon of vodka from a store on North Ruby Street.

An icicle reportedly broke, hit a power line and left it dangling on South First Street in Roslyn.

A 1980s Ford Econoline reportedly was stolen on Chepoda Road.

A red Jeep Cherokee reportedly was damaged on North Alder Street. The back door was broken, it appeared entry was attempted and curse words were written on the vehicle.

A Central Washington University truck reportedly struck another vehicle in a parking lot on the CWU campus.

A non-injury collision involving a Honda Civic and a Nissan Rogue was reported on North Ellington Street and East Bender.

An electric bicycle reportedly was stolen on North Airport Road.

Two roller bags reportedly were stolen from a bus stop on North Ruby Street.

A hit and run was reported on East Jackson Avenue.

A vehicle prowl was reported on North Alder Street.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 19-20 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 36-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to register as a sex offender, obstructing a public servant and resisting arrest. No bail.

A 20-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for harassment/domestic violence. No bail.

A 26-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for second-degree driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.

