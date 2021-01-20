Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A red SUV reportedly was in a ditch off of Upper Peoh Point Road.

n A non-injury collision was reported at the Lake Kachess Sno-Park.

n The stop sign at state Route 903 and East Pacific Avenue reportedly has been down, lying on the side of the road for about a month.

n Mail theft was reported on West Greenfield Avenue.

n There were reports of a neighbor leaving a bunch of items all over the end of the roadway on Alpine Drive.

n A man reportedly was lying on the sidewalk with his belongings scattered around him on East Mountain View Avenue.

n A vehicle was egged and its windshield broken on Sagebrook Lane in Cle Elum.

n A one-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Intetstate 82.

n Five or six subjects on bicycles reportedly were weaving in and out of traffic on University Way.

n A green laser pointer reportedly was pointed at a plane from a group of structures southwest of Kittitas.

n A subject reportedly went through self-check at a store on North Ruby Street and rang up all the groceries except for a package of steaks and another package of meat.

n Subjects reportedly were shooting at the Crystal Springs Sno-Park.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 19-20 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported during this time period.

