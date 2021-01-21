Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 20-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Subjects reported that for the past two weeks, shooting can be heard at a particular time off of Lower Peoh Point Road.
n A dead llama was reported in a field off of Howard Road.
n There was a report of an ongoing problem with low-flying planes on Bar 14 Road.
n Mail theft was reported on Anderson Lane near Cle Elum.
n A blue Subaru Legacy reportedly struck a gray Audi on East Third Avenue and then left the scene.
n A black and tan hound dog reportedly was walking down the middle of the roadway on Wilson Creek Road and Brick Mill Road.
n There was a report of a dead Dalmatian dog near the railroad track at East Railroad and Owens Road in Cle Elum. Upon investigation it turned out to be a scrunched up black and white polka dot dog bed.
n Unknown subjects reportedly poured juice and ranch dressing over a Chevy van on North Alder Street.
n An emaciated gray dog reportedly was at a residence eating garbage on Naneum Road.
n A vehicle reportedly was rear-ended on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street.
n A burglary was reported on Hanson Road.
Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 20-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 20-21 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 36-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.