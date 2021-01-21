Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 20-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Subjects reported that for the past two weeks, shooting can be heard at a particular time off of Lower Peoh Point Road.

n A dead llama was reported in a field off of Howard Road.

n There was a report of an ongoing problem with low-flying planes on Bar 14 Road.

n Mail theft was reported on Anderson Lane near Cle Elum.

n A blue Subaru Legacy reportedly struck a gray Audi on East Third Avenue and then left the scene.

n A black and tan hound dog reportedly was walking down the middle of the roadway on Wilson Creek Road and Brick Mill Road.

n There was a report of a dead Dalmatian dog near the railroad track at East Railroad and Owens Road in Cle Elum. Upon investigation it turned out to be a scrunched up black and white polka dot dog bed.

n Unknown subjects reportedly poured juice and ranch dressing over a Chevy van on North Alder Street.

n An emaciated gray dog reportedly was at a residence eating garbage on Naneum Road.

n A vehicle reportedly was rear-ended on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street.

n A burglary was reported on Hanson Road.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 20-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 20-21 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 36-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

