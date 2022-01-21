Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 20-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

Two or three boulders, approximately beach-ball sized, were reported in the roadway on Vantage Highway, milepost 22.

Mail theft was reported on Gobblers Knob Road near Cle Elum.

A large, white cargo trailer reportedly was broken into on Joyce Street in Vantage.

A tree reportedly was down, partially blocking the roadway on Westside Road and Mohar Road.

An explosion was reported on Fifth Street in Roslyn.

A gray Mazda 3 reportedly slid into a snow berm on Craig’s Hill.

A hand sanitizer dispenser reportedly was ripped off the wall on North Chestnut Street.

A man in his mid-20s wearing a ski mask, blue hoodie, blue pants and black shoes reportedly was open carrying a knife on Second Street in Cle Elum. The reporting party advised the man looked sketchy.

The windshield of a 2021 Nissan Rogue reportedly was broken in a Central Washington University parking lot.

A phone and power tools reportedly were stolen on Gobblers Knob Road near Cle Elum.

The reporting party advised a man was walking down North Pearl Street holding what looked to be a revolver.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 20-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A chimney fire was reported on Nicolai Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. Jan. 20-21. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 30-year-old Richland man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $100.

