...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in freezing fog.
* WHERE...In Washington, Kittitas Valley. In Oregon, Wallowa
County.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
Jan. 25 blotter: Many vehicles lacking winter recreation permits
Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 24-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
While waiting outside for the Thorp School to be let out, the reporting party heard 10 shots.
A theft was reported from a store on North Ruby Street.
A 1996 Ford F150 reportedly was broken into on 15th Avenue. The passenger-side window was broken.
Two cellphones and a set of keys reportedly were stolen from an unlocked 2011 Toyota Corolla on Ruby Street.
An intoxicated subject reportedly was outside the door of a closed business on North Ruby Street threatening to assault an employee.
One exit sign was damaged and the other completely removed in a building on East 11th Avenue.
A 2002 Dodge Ram pickup reportedly was stolen on Marian Drive near Cle Elum.
A non-injury collision was reported on South Chestnut Street.
There were 80 incidents of vehicles without a winter recreation permit parked at Gold Creek Sno Park, 10 at Cabin Creek Sno Park, six at Lake Kachess Sno Park, three at Hyak Drive and Interstate 90 and 12 reports of vehicles parked in the roadway at Interstate 90, exit 54.
Fire
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 24-25 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 28-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
A 27-year-old Port Orchard man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.