...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in freezing fog.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 25-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Two backpack leaf blowers and two chainsaws reportedly were stolen from a maintenance building on East Seventh Avenue. There was no forced entry so it is believed the items were taken sometime during the business day when the building was unlocked.
The reporting party was letting puppies out to go the bathroom on South Canyon Road. Two 17-year-old males in matching pajama-type clothing approached the puppies on foot, picked them up and ran.
The reporting party on East 18th Avenue said his wife’s wallet stolen three years ago was recently mailed back to her with a phone that does not belong to either of them.
A broken water line reportedly was flooding a residence on North Second Street in Roslyn.
Graffiti was reported in a bathroom on North Wildcat Way.
A Volkswagen occupied by a man and a woman reportedly crashed into a snow berm on West Dolarway Road.
A non-injury collision involving a Chevy Uplander and an SUV was reported on East Umptanum Road and South Ruby Street.
An assault was reported on South Chestnut Street.
A credit card and phone were reported stolen on Upper Badger Pocket Road.
A hit and run was reported on Brook Court.
One semi reportedly backed into another semi at fuel pumps on Gladmar Road.
Fire
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 25-26 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 25-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $15,000.
A 24-year-old South Cle Elum woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault. Bail $100.
A 23-year-old Spokane woman was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and no contact order violation. Bail $30,000.
A 22-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree assault, display/conceal dangerous weapon, first-degree negligent driving. Bail $20,800.
A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for no contact order violation. Bail $25,000.