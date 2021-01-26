Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 25-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A non-injury collision involving a Toyota pickup and a Ford F550 was reported on Mountain View Avenue.
n Gift cards and a debit card reportedly were stolen from a vehicle on Okanogan Street in Kittitas. The vehicle was unlocked.
n A collision was reported on Vantage Highway and Naneum Road.
n Credit cards reportedly were stolen from a red Dodge pickup, a yellow Suburban and a 1992 Jeep on North Okanogan Street in Kittitas.
n A vehicle was a reported in a ditch and male subject was climbing over razor wire to access a storage facility on Parke Creek Road and East First Avenue.
n A wallet was reported stolen from a Toyota Camry on North Okanogan Street in Kittitas.
n A 2001 Subaru Outback reportedly slid off the road trying to stop at a stop sign on Kanyor Road and Fourth Parallel Road.
n There was a report of suspicious foot prints in the snow leading into a carport on North King Street in Kittitas.
n A witchcraft nest reportedly was found in a garage on West Cascade Court.
n A crate of corn reportedly was in the middle of the roadway on North Wenas Street and West Fifth Avenue.
n A vehicle prowl was reported on North King Street in Kittitas.
n Multiple packages reportedly were taken from a front porch on East 18th Avenue.
n A hit and run was reported on South Chestnut Street.
n A Chevy Silverado reportedly rolled off the road and up against a tree on Sky Meadows Drive.
n A vehicle prowl was reported in a parking lot off of South Water Street.
n A East Patrick Road resident reported coming home to find her back door open. The door had been locked.
n A non-injury collision was reported on Water Street.
n A fence and storage shed reportedly had been spray painted on West 15th Avenue. This has been an ongoing problem.
n A snowmobile trailer reportedly was stolen from a driveway on Kachess River Road.
n There was a report of suspicious footprints related to vehicle prowls on Okanogan Street in Kittitas.
n Two suspects reportedly stole beer from a store on North Ruby Street.
n A suspect caught shoplifting at a store of South Water Street reportedly made threats to the staff about “seeing you out in the street.”
n There was a report of a dark blue or black Chevy pickup with all four tires slashed on North King Street and West First Avenue. The vehicle was still running. It was unknown if someone was in the vehicle.
n A structure fire was reported on North Brook Lane.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 25-26 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 21-year-old Tacoma woman was arrested by Washington State Patrol troopers for driving with under the influence of alcohol or drugs, third-degree driving with a suspended license, making a false or misleading statements to a public servant and obstructing a public servant. No bail.