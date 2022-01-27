Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A white Durango reportedly struck a power pole and knocked down the line on Cleman Road.
A theft was reported on Willey Lane near Cle Elum.
A man in his 30s in a black jacket and jeans reportedly stole cigarettes from a store on South Main Street.
A non-injury collision was reported in a parking lot at Summit Central at Snoqualmie Pass.
A non-injury collision involving a Toyota Rav and a Toyota Corolla was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
Vandalism was reported at the main lodge pool at Suncadia.
A hit and run was reported on North Ruby Street.
A hit and run was reported on East Sixth Avenue.
A hit and run was reported on West University Way.
The reporting party received a report that a older, heavy, bald man with a beard sitting in a van in the parking lot stole clothing from a laundromat on West Washington Avenue.
The railroad crossing arms reportedly stuck down on state Route 97 and Old Highway 10.
A theft was reported on North Ruby Street.
A flashing, beeping box was reported in the middle of the roadway on West First Street and North Stafford Avenue in Cle Elum.
There was a report that someone was attempting to get through the drive-through window of a closed business on South Canyon Road.
Fire
A chimney fire was reported at a residence on West Utah Avenue.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 26-27 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 20-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence (no bail) and failure to appear/third-degree malicious mischief/domestic violence ($1,100 bail).
A 32-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for parole violation/first-degree driving with a suspended license (no bail), three counts parole violation/no contact order violation/domestic violence ($5,100 bail), failure to appear/first-degree driving with a suspended license (no bail), and two counts failure to appear/first-degree driving with a suspended license (bail $30,000).