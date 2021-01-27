Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 25-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A elk reportedly appeared to have been hit by a vehicle on Vantage Highway. There was a request to have the elk dispatched.

n Boxes reportedly were in the roadway on North Water Street.

n Two subjects reportedly were driving snowmobiles at a high rate of speed on Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum.

n A pickup reportedly struck a vehicle parked on North Water Street and then left the scene.

n Calves in a field off of Lambert Road reportedly were not being fed.

n A 2019 Jeep Cherokee reportedly was struck in a parking lot on East First Street in Cle Elum.

n Water reportedly was coming out of the ground and running down the alley between First and Second avenues near Poplar.

n A golden Lab reportedly wandered into a store on West First Street in Cle Elum.

n A non-injury collision was reported on South Main Street. The collision left debris in the roadway.

n A dog reportedly was running at large, barking and scaring people on East Manitoba Avenue.

n Three gunshots reportedly were heard on East Third Avenue.

n A person reportedly was caught attempting to get in the back door of a residence on Cottage Avenue in Cle Elum.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 26-27 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 38-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for no contact/protection order violation, two counts failure to appear/fourth-degree assault/domestic violence, failure to appear/interfering with a domestic violence report, failure to appear/third-degree theft and failure to appear/obstructing a public servant. Bail $5,300.

