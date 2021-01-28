Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A black Chevy pickup reportedly was in a ditch off of Umptanum Road, five miles from Ellensburg.
n A vehicle reportedly was in a ditch off of state Route 10.
n A snow blower reportedly was stolen from a barn on Tjossem Road.
n A tree reportedly was down in the roadway on Mohar Road and Westside Road.
n The reporting party said she was on the West Side but was informed by a neighbor that two people were taking things from her home on East Capitol Avenue.
n The window of a vehicle parked on Washington Avenue reportedly was broken. It was unknown if anything was stolen.
n A stop sign post reportedly was broken off on Triple L Loop.
n A male reportedly was seen taking items from a store on South Water Street.
n A Tahoe was reported in a ditch off of West 10th Avenue and North Delphine Street.
n An assault was reported on Rainier Drive in Kittitas.
n A possible chimney fire was reported on Lynx Lane near Cle Elum.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 27-28 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 33-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for residential burglary. No bail.
n A 31-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for residential burglary. No bail.