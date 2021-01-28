Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A black Chevy pickup reportedly was in a ditch off of Umptanum Road, five miles from Ellensburg.

n A vehicle reportedly was in a ditch off of state Route 10.

n A snow blower reportedly was stolen from a barn on Tjossem Road.

n A tree reportedly was down in the roadway on Mohar Road and Westside Road.

n The reporting party said she was on the West Side but was informed by a neighbor that two people were taking things from her home on East Capitol Avenue.

n The window of a vehicle parked on Washington Avenue reportedly was broken. It was unknown if anything was stolen.

n A stop sign post reportedly was broken off on Triple L Loop.

n A male reportedly was seen taking items from a store on South Water Street.

n A Tahoe was reported in a ditch off of West 10th Avenue and North Delphine Street.

n An assault was reported on Rainier Drive in Kittitas.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A possible chimney fire was reported on Lynx Lane near Cle Elum.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 27-28 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 33-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for residential burglary. No bail.

n A 31-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for residential burglary. No bail.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.