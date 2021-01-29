Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A collision involving two semis was reported near the pumps of a service station on state Route 97.
A red 1996 Acura Integra reportedly was stolen on East Helena Avenue.
A collision involving a Ford flatbed and a Jeep Cherokee was reported on Vantage Highway and North Ferguson.
A male reported stopped in front of a residence on South Pine Street, honked the horn for two minutes, did not get out of the vehicle and yelled at the reporting party about spray painting graffiti.
A Chevy Traverse, a pickup and a semi reportedly were in a ditch off of Vanderbilt Road.
A two-vehicle collision was reported in the roundabout on West University Way and North Dolarway Road.
A non-injury collision involving a Fed-Ex truck and a Chevy pickup was reported on South Chestnut Street.
Several parking complaints were reported at Lake Kachess Sno-Park, Upper Reecer Creek Sno-Park and Gold Creek Sno-Park.
A neighbor was outside barefoot in the snow looking into the window of the reporting party’s residence on East Patrick Avenue.
An assault was reported on First Street in Cle Elum.
A gray Jeep Cherokee was reported stolen on East Third Avenue and North Pine Street. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys left inside.
A theft was reported on North Benton Street in Kittitas.
A 2018 Mercedes reportedly was hit while parked on East Helena Avenue.
A male reportedly stole a few items from a store on state Route 97.
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 28-29 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 31-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/third-degree theft. Bail $100.