Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 3-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A prowler was reported on West Fifth Street in Cle Elum.

A Chihuahua reportedly had been locked inside a Honda Pilot for the past 10 to 15 minutes on South Water Street. The dog was shaking and whining.

A wallet reportedly was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on state Route 906.

A non-injury collision was reported on North Main Street and West University Way.

A hit and run was reported on Cove Road.

A non-injury collision was reported on South Cle Elum Way.

A hit and run was reported on North Main Street.

Two subjects and a dog were on foot on a frozen lake off of West Dolarway Road.

Vandalism was reported in the bathrooms of a residence hall on the Central Washington University campus.

A non-injury collision was reported on East Sanders Road and Look Road.

Two large dogs reportedly attacked the reporting party and her dog on Seventh Street and Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum. The owner of the dogs was present and dismissive of the problem.

A theft was reported on South Chestnut Street.

A woman in the hot tub at the Memorial Pool in Ellensburg reportedly was refusing to wear and mask and refusing to leave.

A mailbox reportedly was knocked over on East Manitoba Avenue.

A non-injury collision involving a green Ford Explorer was reported on Look Road and East Sanders Road.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 3-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A general fire alarm was reported in a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 3-4 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported during this time period.

