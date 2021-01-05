Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A man reported he struck a dog in a parking lot on South Canyon Road and then could not find the dog.
n A trailer reportedly was lost off a pickup and was blocking a lane on North Dolarway Road.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Water Street and West Capitol Avenue.
n A theft was reported on North Kittitas Street.
n A vehicle was reported stolen on North Benton Street in Kittitas.
n The reporting party had to eject a woman for not wearing a mask at a business on North Ruby Street and then the woman started acting aggressive and coming at the reporting party.
n There was a report of an ongoing problem with dogs tied to a tree with no shelter on state Route 97 and Lauderdale Lane.
n A residential burglary reportedly occurred sometime last week on East Third Street in Cle Elum. A window was broken and items scattered near the gate.
n There was a report that flyers with a black fist talking about a revolution were being posted around town.
n The reporting party was stuck inside a car wash on South Water Street. The doors would not open.
n The reporting party received a cat from a man on Hayes Road. The reporting party was concerned because the man lives with approximately 100 cats, there is feces everywhere in the residence and most the cats appear to have birth defects. The man also mentioned he was about to get evicted.
n A North Thorp Highway resident reportedly believes people have been breaking into his residence and taking things.
n A Lyons Road resident reportedly has been receiving calls every couple of hours for the past few days from Saudi Arabia.
n A horse was reported on the roadway on Vantage Highway.
n A 4-Runner was reported in a ditch off of No. 81 Road.
n Seven deer reportedly were in the grass near the Super 1 sign off of East Mountain View Avenue.
n An outside fire was reported on North Water Street.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 4-5 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 29-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.